Mailroom Clerk

Averett University mail room clerk needed to assist in sorting and delivering the mail and packages. Good communications and customer service for faculty and students at Averett University and our surrouding campuses Applicant will need to possess good communication skills and work well in team environment. Training on Send Suite mailing software provided and Pitney Bowes mailing equipment provided.
Qualifications
- High School Graduate or equivalent.
- Position requires an individual capable of lifting up to 35. lbs and have valid driver’s license and a good driving record with the ability to pass the Averett University online driving qualification test.
- Microsoft and Excel are a plus.
Primary Responsibility
Ensuring mail is sorted and delivered in timely manner.
Secondary Responsiblities
Attend to customers delivering packages and receiving packages from mail room.
Submit letter of interest, Current Resume and 3 Professional References to :
Selection Committee c/o Mailroom, Averett University
420 West Main St.,
Danville, VA 24541
Email address: [email protected]
Please note:
- Background checks are required for all positions.
- An applicant must have an unrestricted right to work in the U.S.
