Part-Time American Sign Language (ASL) Interpreter

Posted on September 28th, 2023 by Travis Dix

The office of Student Success is seeking a part-time ASL interpreter who reports to the Director of Student Success. The interpreter is responsible for providing quality and timely ASL interpreting services to Deaf students in the classroom environment and for pre-scheduled events, such as tutorial services, chaplain meetings, and more. The interpreter is responsible for facilitating effective communication between all Deaf and hearing parties, as needed, at Averett University. The interpreter is able to interpret both receptively and expressively, being cognizant of maintaining academic integrity when interpreting. The interpreter will work 29.5 designated hours that are appropriate to Deaf students’ needs. The interpreter will be accessible for Deaf students who have questions about services. Finally, the interpreter will generate data and analyze data as it pertains to all facets of ASL interpreting, generating reports to further enhance the programs offered by the Student Success Center.

Qualifications

Associate’s degree in Sign Language Interpreting or ASL linguistics.

Proficiency in additional modes of Deaf communication, including but not limited to Signed English, Oral Interpreting, and Cued Speech.

Excellent ability to communicate in a highly professional manner, both in ASL and in written/spoken English.

Exceptional customer service orientation, with ability to build and develop collaborative relationships.

Experience with building strong professional relationships with students, faculty and staff.

Experience with Microsoft Office (Excel; Word; PowerPoint).

Experience with Google Docs (Sheets; Forms; Slides).

Ability to implement innovative ideas to proactively problem solve, prioritize workload, and work on cross functional teams.

Knowledge of factors that impact Deaf students and the Deaf community.

Knowledge of and adherence to the NAD-RID Code of Professional Conduct.

Primary Responsibilities

ASL interpreting for qualified students, which includes interpreting for: Classroom access; Scheduled tutoring sessions; Testing demands; Scheduled school events, which may be social or academic in nature; Other locations/scenarios, as needs arise.

Assessment of ASL services, to include tracking service hours and effectiveness.

Other duties, as assigned.

Remuneration & Restrictions

The ASL interpreter is required to work no more than 29.5 hours per week. Hours may vary based on students’schedule.

Demands of the Position

This position requires the ability to perform the following work tasks with or without reasonable accommodation:

Position requires you to sit, reach with hands and arms, balance, stoop, speak with clarity and have appropriate vision and hearing capabilities, or be able to perform these actions with reasonable accommodations provided.

Position requires the ability to use a computer, telephone, and other office technology and equipment.

Occasional travel within the city of Danville and within Virginia may be required.

How to apply: Submit Letter of Interest, Current Resume/Curriculum Vitae (CV), and 3 Professional References to:

Director of Student Success

[email protected]

Galesi Student Success Center, Averett University

420 West Main St., Danville, Virginia 24541

Please note: