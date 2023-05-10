Ribbon Cutting Officially Opens Averett Track and Field’s New Home Facility

Posted on May 10th, 2023 by Cassie Jones

Averett University today joined partnering Danville Public Schools to cut the ribbon on the new track and field facility that’s been recently renovated in the J.T. Christopher Stadium at George Washington High School (GWHS).

Last spring, DPS and Averett announced a public-private partnership for joint use and operation of the nearly $4 million track facility, which includes an NCAA-compliant eight-lane synthetic track, along with field event spaces for long jump, pole vault, steeplechase, javelin, shot put, high jump and hammer/discus. The facility will be used by Averett track and field teams and DPS high school and middle school student-athletes.

“Today is possible because our community, Danville Public Schools and Averett University, our School Board and City Council, dreamed of making a premier track and field facility available for our students. It’s possible because DPS and Averett are committed to partnering in ways that help prepare students of all ages for the future, and we know few things can prepare students better than sports,” said Averett President Dr. Tiffany M. Franks.

Along with Danville Superintendent and Averett alumna Dr. Angela Hairston ’85, Franks and other members of the community spoke from the Media Center in GWHS before heading down to new track. After the ribbon cutting, Averett and DPS track and field and cross country student-athletes kicked off a ceremonial run around the new track.

“This is a state-of-the-art track and field facility built to NCAA regulations that is capable of hosting future intercollegiate track and field meets and championships. We are excited for what the complex will mean to not only Averett University athletics, but also the region,” said Meg Stevens, VP, Director of Athletics and Campus Operations.

Averett Athletics added varsity men’s and women’s indoor and outdoor track and field programs, which began competition during the 2022-23 academic year. Competing in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference, the teams’ first year resulted in a total of 80 personal bests and 37 instances of breaking a school record between the indoor and outdoor seasons.

“Today was a very special day for Averett University, George Washington High School, Galileo Magnet High School and the community as a whole,” said Coach Kameron Blanding, Averett’s director of track and field. “The unveiling of this track and field facility marks a turning point for the sport of track and field in this area. The facility will allow for the hosting of events that are not only recognized locally, but across the state and the surrounding region. A bright light is now being shined upon Danville and Averett University, with the future looking even brighter.”

View the video here.