Senior Accountant

Averett University is looking for a knowledgeable, driven individual to help the continued success of the University and the community of faculty, staff and students we support. The Sr. Accountant will work closely with the CFO and Controller to deliver superb accounting services. Successful candidates must work well independently in a fast-paced environment.

Averett University offers competitive salaries and a comprehensive benefits package.

Qualifications

An associate’s degree or above in accounting or equivalent work experience

3-5 years of accounting experience

Advanced Excel skills and proficiency in other standard office applications

Strong problem solving and reasoning

Able to prioritize and meet multiple competing deadlines

Excellent written and oral communication

Ability to work in a collaborative and cooperative environment

Primary Responsibilities

Provide superior customer service

Review of accounts payable and cash disbursements

Review of cash receipts

Perform bank and other account reconciliations

Prepare journal entries and month-end closings, including financial statement preparation

Process and administer payroll

Assist with support for annual tax and compliance filings

Assist with preparation of budgets

Assist with support for financial audits

Schedule:

Monday to Friday: Additional hours and some weekends during audits

Education:

Bachelor’s (Preferred)

Associate degree or its equivalent required

Experience:

Higher Education: (Preferred)

Excel

Submit Letter of Interest, Current Resume/Curriculum Vitae (CV), and 3 Professional References to: [email protected]

Selection Committee, Business Office, Averett University, 420 West Main St., Danville, Virginia 24541

