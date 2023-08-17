Senior Accountant

Averett University is looking for a knowledgeable, driven individual to help the continued success of the University and the community of faculty, staff and students we support. The Sr. Accountant will work closely with the CFO and Controller to deliver superb accounting services. Successful candidates must work well independently in a fast-paced environment.
Averett University offers competitive salaries and a comprehensive benefits package.
Qualifications
- An associate’s degree or above in accounting or equivalent work experience
- 3-5 years of accounting experience
- Advanced Excel skills and proficiency in other standard office applications
- Strong problem solving and reasoning
- Able to prioritize and meet multiple competing deadlines
- Excellent written and oral communication
- Ability to work in a collaborative and cooperative environment
Primary Responsibilities
- Provide superior customer service
- Review of accounts payable and cash disbursements
- Review of cash receipts
- Perform bank and other account reconciliations
- Prepare journal entries and month-end closings, including financial statement preparation
- Process and administer payroll
- Assist with support for annual tax and compliance filings
- Assist with preparation of budgets
- Assist with support for financial audits
Schedule:
- Monday to Friday: Additional hours and some weekends during audits
Education:
- Bachelor’s (Preferred)
Experience:
- Higher Education: (Preferred)
- Excel
Submit Letter of Interest, Current Resume/Curriculum Vitae (CV), and 3 Professional References to: [email protected]
Selection Committee, Business Office, Averett University, 420 West Main St., Danville, Virginia 24541
Please note:
- Background checks are required for all positions.
- An applicant must have an unrestricted right to work in the U.S.
- Averett University’s Annual Security and Fire Safety Report, published in compliance with the Jeanne Clery Disclosure of Campus Security Policy and Campus Crime Statistics Act, can be found at https://www.averett.edu/wp-content/uploads/9.30.21-ASR-for-2020.pdf.
Averett University’s policies, programs and activities, including hiring practices, comply with federal and state laws and regulations prohibiting discrimination on the basis of race, color, religion, age, national origin, sex, disability, sexual orientation, and gender identity or expression and veteran status. Inquiries related to the University’s compliance with Title IX should be directed to Averett’s Title IX Coordinator, Amanda Estabrook, at [email protected].
Additional contact information, reporting options, and the University’s Title IX Sexual Harassment Policy can be found at https://www.averett.edu/about-us/title-ix/. Inquiries may be made externally to the Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights: https://www.ed.gov/ocr.
Averett University is an Equal Opportunity Employer and an Employer of National Service. AmeriCorps, Peace Corps, and other national service alumni are encouraged to apply.