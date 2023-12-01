Sports Medicine Faculty

Posted on December 1st, 2023 by Travis Dix

The Health and Sports Science Department at Averett University is seeking a passionate and dedicated individual to join our faculty in the Health and Sport Science Department. The successful candidate will have the opportunity to contribute to the growth and success of our department, mentor students, and teach classes in the field of Sports Medicine.

Qualifications

A master’s degree is required, a doctorate in Sports Medicine, earned in Health and Exercise Science, Kinesiology, Applied Physiology, Athletic Training, or related field is preferred.

Primary Responsibilities

Teaching:

Teach effectively undergraduate courses in the following content areas related to Sports Medicine: physiology of activity, therapeutic exercise, biomechanics, kinesiology and other related areas.

Develop and implement innovative and engaging curriculum that meets the needs of diverse learners.

Utilize effective teaching methodologies to facilitate student learning and success.

Student Engagement:

Provide academic advising , supervise internships and mentor undergraduate students pursuing a degree in Sport Medicine and other majors within Health and Sports Science Department.

Foster a supportive and inclusive learning environment that will enable student success.

A commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion in education and research.

Service:

Serve on departmental, college, and university committees.

Participate in community outreach, service, and engagement activities.

Collaborate with other faculty members to advance the goals of the Health and Sports Science department.

Perform other duties as assigned by the VPAA.

Instructions to Candidates send the following information to the Sport Administration Committee:

Cover Letter

CV

Statement of teaching philosophy

Contact information for three references

Email address:

[email protected]

Please note: