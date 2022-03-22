Posted on March 22nd, 2022 by Travis Dix

As part of the Student Success team, this position will coordinate and provide support to traditionally enrolled students via initiatives to increase retention and graduation rates. The Galesi Student Success Center provides tutoring, early alert, ADA support, writing center, math and language labs, advising support, attendance and grade tracking, and other key services to support our students. Through their work, the Student Success Coach will deliver the core elements of Averett’s mission and vision of being a premier student-centered university renowned for innovative teaching and experiential learning. The ability to reach our vision and the core values of Innovation and Discovery rely on a strong, dynamic, student-centered approach.

The Student Success Coach reports to the Assistant Director for Retention & Persistence, and will maintain effective and close working relationships with academic advising, faculty, the registrar, student life, admissions, financial aid, athletics, and various university partners. They will provide vision, leadership, management, advising, excellent customer service and responsiveness, and hands-on operational oversight of their student case load.

Qualifications

Must hold a minimum of a bachelor’s degree.

Excellent interpersonal, writing, and verbal communication skills.

Ability and desire to work with a diverse group of individuals with varying abilities, backgrounds, interests, and beliefs.

Exceptional customer service orientation, with ability to build and develop collaborative relationships.

Experience with Microsoft Office (Excel, Word, and PowerPoint).

Knowledge and experience with FERPA and ADA preferred.

Ability to implement innovative ideas to proactively solve problems, prioritize workload, work on cross-functionalteams and use specialized computer applications like Student Information Systems and Customer Relationship Management systems.

Knowledge of factors that affect student retention and persistence.

Excellent leadership and organizational skills including project management and the ability to track details and manage timelines.

Primary Responsibilities

Provide one-on-one counseling, case management, and support services to a caseload of students. Work with students to develop effective study habits, organization, and time management skills.

and to a caseload of students. At-risk student identification: Position aids in the identification of students who may need additional resources to be successful, including creating a success plan for each student, scheduling regular meetings to track academic progress, and helping to facilitate action including access and contact with the appropriate support resources. Collaborate with Academic Advisors and faculty to monitor progress and identify signs of early risk behaviors such as poor class attendance or missing assignments.

Position aids in the identification of students who may need additional resources to be successful, including creating a success plan for each student, scheduling regular meetings to track academic progress, and helping to facilitate action including access and contact with the appropriate support resources. Communication: Position creates strategic communication plan that spans from students introductory course and to the end of their degree requirement to increase retention and may include emails and phone calls checking on student progress/experience and informing students of important deadlines, announcements, registration reminders and engagement opportunities in collaboration with the Assistant Director for Retention & Persistence and the Director of Student Success.

Position creates strategic communication plan that spans from students introductory course and to the end of their degree requirement to increase retention and may include emails and phone calls checking on student progress/experience and informing students of important deadlines, announcements, registration reminders and engagement opportunities in collaboration with the Assistant Director for Retention & Persistence and the Director of Student Success. Attendance and Grade Tracking: This position supports and facilitates communication reach out to students that are high risk due to nonattendance and poor grades.

Secondary Responsibilities

Stay current on student resources and documents.

Maintain Advocate and Target X relating to student care reports and other action items as required.

Assist the Director with hiring and training of work study students.

Oversee day-to-day functions of work study program, including schedule, assigned duties, tracking hours, and timesheets.

Assist the Assistant Director for Academic Support with testing; including facilitating communication between faculty and students, and proctoring.

Participate in orientation and other University wide efforts to enhance the student experience

Gather data and participate in the analysis of program outcomes.

Coordinate with Student Success team, financial aid, accounting, registrar, academic advising, student life, and athletics.

Other duties as assigned.

Submit Letter of Interest, Current Resume/Curriculum Vitae (CV), and 3 Professional References via email to: SSCGPS@Averett.edu

Please note: