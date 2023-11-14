TT Asst. Professor – Early and Early Modern English Literature

Posted on November 14th, 2023 by Travis Dix

Averett University’s Department of Language, Literature, and Culture invites applications for the position of Assistant Professor of Early and Early Modern English Literature to begin in Fall 2024.

The ideal candidate will have the reach to teach Shakespeare and Renaissance literature through the early modern period as well as medieval literature. Creative writing credentials or experience would be a plus. In this position, the successful candidate will be prepared to teach composition to support the general education curriculum, in addition to offering courses in the major. Members of the department teach a 4-4 load of composition courses, introduction to literature courses, surveys, and upper-level major courses (i.e., Survey of Early British Literature, Shakespeare, Chaucer). Faculty members also advise undergraduates, participate in curriculum development and assessment, engage in academic scholarship, and serve on appropriate university committees.

Qualifications

Candidates should have appropriate graduate education in the fields listed above. Priority given to those with a completed doctorate by the time of appointment. Evidence of successful teaching at the undergraduate level is preferred.

Primary Responsibilities

Teach a 4-4 load, primarily in-person

Advise undergraduates

Secondary Responsibilities

Engage in research/scholarship

Participate in curriculum development and assessment

Serve on university committees when appropriate

Submit Letter of Interest, Current Resume/Curriculum Vitae (CV), and 3 Professional References to:

Selection Committee, c/o, Dr. Jennifer A. Hughes

Email address: [email protected]

