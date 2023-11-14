TT Asst. Professor – Spanish Language and Literature, and English

Posted on November 14th, 2023 by Travis Dix

Averett University’s Department of Language, Literature, and Culture invites applications for a full-time, tenure-track position at the Assistant Professor rank to begin Fall 2024.

The ideal candidate will support both the Spanish program, which has a growing Spanish minor, and the English program. The candidate should have primary expertise in Spanish language instruction and Spanish literature, as well as the ability to support the English curriculum, through the teaching of courses such as Introduction to College Writing and Research, Introduction to Literature, literature surveys, or potentially upper-division courses in English, depending upon the candidate’s strengths and interests. Background in creative writing or service learning would be a plus.

Qualifications

Candidates should have a graduate degree in Spanish, Comparative Literature, or a comparable field. Priority given to those with a completed doctorate in one of the fields above by the time of appointment. Evidence of successful teaching at the undergraduate level is preferred.

Primary Responsibilities

Averett University is a teaching institution in which its faculty members teach a 4-4 load. The successful candidate can expect to teach 2 to 3 Spanish classes per semester, with the rest of the classes in the English curriculum.

Secondary Responsibilities

Undergraduate Advising

Engage in research/scholarship

Participate in curriculum development and assessment

Serve on university committees when appropriate

Submit Letter of Interest, Current Resume/Curriculum Vitae (CV), and 3 Professional References to:

Selection Committee, c/o, Dr. Jennifer A. Hughes

Email address: [email protected]

Please note:

Background checks are required for all positions.

An applicant must have an unrestricted right to work in the U.S.

