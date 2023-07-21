What Juniors and Seniors Should Know about the CCECC

Posted on July 21st, 2023 by Jahna Waters

In today’s competitive job market, having a well-crafted resume, professional headshots and access to job opportunities in your area are essential for success. At Averett University, we understand the importance of lifelong learning and workplace experience right from day one. At the Center for Community Engagement and Career Competitiveness (CCECC), we create opportunities through our comprehensive career development programs designed to empower our students and alumni in their professional journeys.

Bridge Programs

To bridge the gap between academia and the professional world, we offer two programs: the Bridge-Out Program and the Bridge-In Program. The Bridge-Out Program provides placements and opportunities for students during the summer, allowing them to gain hands-on experience and further develop their skills. Conversely, the Bridge-In Program targets underclassmen, enabling them to start building their resumes and professional networks early on.

Internships and Workplace Experience

During their junior and senior years, we emphasize the importance of internships for credit or other workplace experiences. We actively partner with organizations to provide our students with meaningful opportunities to apply their classroom learning in professional settings. These internships not only offer practical experience but also enable students to build a network of industry contacts, setting them up for success in their future careers.

Polishing for Success

As seniors prepare to enter the workforce, we offer resume and cover letter workshops to ensure their application materials are polished and tailored to their desired positions. These workshops serve as a final touchpoint to refine their professional documents and increase their chances of securing the job they desire. Our goal is to provide comprehensive support throughout all four years, equipping students with the necessary tools to excel in their careers.

The CCECC Team

Dr. Billy Wooten is the Dean of Engaged Learning and Executive Director of the CCECC. Dr. Wooten leads the CCECC team in scheduling workshops across our different campuses to learn a wide range of career-related topics. Additionally, Dr. Wooten and his team facilitate mock job interview sessions, preparing students to confidently navigate the hiring process. There is even a room specifically designed for Zoom meetings with potential employers to serve as a space to expand students’ job search options and allow for remote connections, increasing their exposure to new opportunities. In addition to Dr. Wooten, Tia Yancey, Director of Volunteerism and April Love-Loveless, Director of the Bonner Leader Program, are members of the CCECC team who work to serve Averett students in career development.