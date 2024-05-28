We make it easy to join the Averett Family!

If you want to attend Averett after beginning your college career at another institution, welcome! Our transfer admissions staff is here to make your transition to Averett as smooth as possible.

When you apply at Averett, one of the best schools for transfer students, you can request a FREE transfer credit evaluation to have previous educational experience applied to your studies with us. We’ll also order and pay for all of your transcripts from previous schools. Schedule an appointment with an admissions counselor to get started! How do I get a FREE transcript evaluation completed? Follow these easy steps: Step 1 – Complete your application.

Please be aware that not all schools allow third party ordering. In this instance, the applicant will be responsible for acquiring the transcript(s) that Averett University is unable to order. Averett University requires all official transcripts from previously attended colleges/universities for admission.

– Request your Transfer Credit Evaluation. We will order and pay for your transcripts. We will consider transfer credits from: Other regionally accredited colleges and universities

CLEP (College-Level Examination Program) tests or DSST tests with official scores

Military service experience validated with an ACE Transcript

Contact Olivia Ingram, transfer admissions counselor, to talk about becoming an Averett University Cougar. You can contact Olivia at 434-362-1543 or [email protected].

General Transfer Credit Guidelines

Averett generally only considers credit for transfer if:

You took courses at a regionally-accredited college or university in the United States, and provided an official transcript to Averett

You provide official scores from CLEP or DANTES examinations

You provide appropriate transcripts for military experience

You earned at least the equivalent of a 2.0 grade in all classes to be considered for credit. Graduate-level classes may require higher grades.

Every case is different. Transfer credit acceptance or denial will depend on the circumstances.

For more information about Averett University and our programs, contact us or apply today and start working toward your dreams!