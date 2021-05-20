Financial Aid Disbursement Dates (Traditional)

Note: Funds will not be disbursed to your account until you have accepted your offer and you have a complete financial aid file. Below are the upcoming disbursement dates. Please be advised dates are subject to change without notice.

Fall 2020 Federal Aid Disbursement Dates

8/28/2020 – Federal Pell Grants and Direct Stafford & PLUS Loans

8/28/2020 – Other Grants and Scholarships

Spring 2021 Federal Aid Disbursement Dates

1/22/2021 – Federal Pell Grants and Direct Stafford & PLUS Loans

1/22/2021 – Other Grants and Scholarships

Summer 2021 Federal Aid Disbursement Dates

Federal Pell Grants and Direct Stafford & PLUS Loans

5/26/2021 – Session 1 and Session 4

7/7/2021 – Session 2

Other Grants and Scholarships

5/26/2021 – Session 1 and Session 4

7/7/2021 – Session 2

Fall 2021 Federal Aid Disbursement Dates

8/27/2021 – Federal Pell Grants and Direct Stafford & PLUS Loans

8/21/2021 – Other Grants and Scholarships

Spring 2022 Federal Aid Disbursement Dates

1/21/2022 – Federal Pell Grants and Direct Stafford & PLUS Loans

1/22/2022 – Other Grants and Scholarships