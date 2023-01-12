OFF CAMPUS COUNSELING RESOURCES

Danville

Counseling and Psychological Services, LLC

1045 Main St. Danville Va, (434) 792-2277

Renuka N Prasad MD

212 S Main St. Ste 3 Danville Va, (434) 799-9020

EPIC Health Partners LLC (Telemed)

155 Deer Run Rd. Danville Va, (434) 835-4601

Danville-Pittsylvania Community Services: Mental Health/Counseling

245 Hairston St. Danville Va, (434) 799-0456

PATHS: Mental Health/Counseling

705 Main St. Danville Va, (434) 791-3630

Premier Psychological Services, LLC

610 N Ridge St. Danville Va, (434) 280-8939

Crossroads Christian Counseling

625 Piney Forest Rd. Ste. 108 Danville Va, (434) 791-2761

Therapeutic Intervention Services

413 Mount Cross Rd. Ste. 106 Danville Va, (434) 791-3950

Pastoral Counseling Services of Central VA

186 Deer Run Rd. Danville Va, (434) 799-8948

Life Changes: Mental Health/Counseling

1045 Main St. Ste. 3 Danville Va, (434) 822-6600

Associates in Mental Health Services P.C.

108 Holbrook St. Ste. 203 Danville Va, (434) 791-2059

Strategic Therapy Associates Inc.

1225 W Main St. Danville Va, (434) 793-0567

Note: Alternatively, students can use the Find a Therapist tool on Psychology Today online to find a provider in their area. Use the filter option to look for specific presenting concerns.

https://www.psychologytoday.com/us