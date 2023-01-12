OFF CAMPUS COUNSELING RESOURCES
Danville
Counseling and Psychological Services, LLC
1045 Main St. Danville Va, (434) 792-2277
Renuka N Prasad MD
212 S Main St. Ste 3 Danville Va, (434) 799-9020
EPIC Health Partners LLC (Telemed)
155 Deer Run Rd. Danville Va, (434) 835-4601
Danville-Pittsylvania Community Services: Mental Health/Counseling
245 Hairston St. Danville Va, (434) 799-0456
PATHS: Mental Health/Counseling
705 Main St. Danville Va, (434) 791-3630
Premier Psychological Services, LLC
610 N Ridge St. Danville Va, (434) 280-8939
Crossroads Christian Counseling
625 Piney Forest Rd. Ste. 108 Danville Va, (434) 791-2761
Therapeutic Intervention Services
413 Mount Cross Rd. Ste. 106 Danville Va, (434) 791-3950
Pastoral Counseling Services of Central VA
186 Deer Run Rd. Danville Va, (434) 799-8948
Life Changes: Mental Health/Counseling
1045 Main St. Ste. 3 Danville Va, (434) 822-6600
Associates in Mental Health Services P.C.
108 Holbrook St. Ste. 203 Danville Va, (434) 791-2059
Strategic Therapy Associates Inc.
1225 W Main St. Danville Va, (434) 793-0567
Note: Alternatively, students can use the Find a Therapist tool on Psychology Today online to find a provider in their area. Use the filter option to look for specific presenting concerns.