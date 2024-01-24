Averett University CoffeeBreak 1-24-2024

Posted on January 24th, 2024 by Bill Dyer

Averett University Founders’ Day

Averett’s annual Founders’ Day will be held on Thursday, Jan. 25 at 11:15 a.m. in the Violet T. Frith Auditorium. All faculty, staff and students are encouraged to attend and will be provided a free lunch in the Cougar Den after the ceremony. This year, Averett is starting a new tradition with a 165th birthday celebration in the Cougar Den during lunch. The Averett Show Choir will be performing special songs celebrating the long-standing history of Averett University.

Men’s Volleyball White Out Match

Thursday, Jan. 25, 6 p.m. vs. Warren Wilson College, Grant Center.

Join us celebrating the first home match for the Averett University Men’s Volleyball team.

Women’s Basketball Bleed Blue Game (Senior Day)

Saturday, Jan. 27, 4:30 p.m. vs. Randolph College, Grant Center.

Band Fest This Weekend

Join us on Saturday, Jan. 27 at 7:30 p.m. in Pritchett Auditorium for the Averett University Band Fest concert. Featured clinician this year is Tiffany Hitz, Director of Middle School Bands at Robinson Secondary School in Fairfax County, VA. The band will be comprised of middle and high school students from many different area schools. The event is open to the public and admission is free.

Counseling & Health Services

Counseling Services has a variety of fun mental health boosting programming for students this semester. Anna Hall, counselor intern, will be having a campus partner event and corresponding workshops each month on topics like self-love, healthy relationships, managing social anxiety and more. Check out the flyer for the last of January’s workshops. All workshops will be on Tuesday evenings at 8 p.m.

Also, keep an eye out for Torri Williams in the Cougar Den during lunch time this semester. She will be coordinating efforts with Anna as well as Teresa Barker in Health Services by having information and resources on related topics at a table near the check in area. For her first tabling event, she will be set up on Wednesday, Jan. 17, from noon-1 p.m.

We plan to have therapy dogs again this semester, so be sure to send students to the Student Success Center on Wednesdays from 1:30-3:30 p.m. on February 14, March 13, April 10 and during De-Stress Fest on Reading Day, April 24, between 2-4 p.m. Stay tuned for more programming from Counseling & Health Services.

Paint & Sip

Counseling Services Paint & Sip on Tuesday, Jan. 16 was cancelled due to weather. So, we are trying again on Monday, Jan. 29 at 8:30 p.m. in the MPR. The event is free but space is limited. Please RSVP by emailing Anna Hall at [email protected]. Bring a friend.

Blood Drive

On Tuesday, Jan. 30, Averett University will be hosting a Blood Drive in the MPR from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Please click HERE to sign up. Walk-ins are welcome.

Let’s save lives!

Mary B. Blount Library Hosts Valentine’s Craft

Join us on Feb. 8-9 for a one-on-one paper rose tutorial. This valentine’s craft is a perfect, thoughtful gesture for anyone this season. Click HERE or visit Calendly – Jessie Ross to book your appointment. All materials will be provided. Please direct any questions to [email protected].

Updated Part-time Employment Application is available on the AU Intranet

Updates to the part-time employment application for student employees is now available on the SharePoint drive (the AU intranet) on the HR site. Please make sure to use the new form for any student employment (non-Federal Work Study) applications below moving forward. Contact Kathie Tune at [email protected] with questions.

Part-time Employment Form 2024

YMCA Membership Discount is Available to Averett Employees

Averett University and the Danville YMCA continues its partnership by offering a membership discount. Contact the YMCA at (434) 792-0621 for details or Kathie Tune at [email protected].

How to locate your W-2 in Paylocity

On the Paylocity Website

Open Paylocity

Type in your Name

Go to Self-Service

Go to the Pay card (next to Announcements)

Check to see if you are signed up for a paperless version…see Paperless

Click More and in the drop down box click Tax Forms

Follow the prompts to download, password protect, etc.

On the Paylocity App:

Login

Go to full menu

Choose Pay

Click on Tax Forms (far right)

Cick 2023.

Questions? Contact Kristi Phillips at [email protected]

SIS Workday for OIRE and RO

Every Monday until the launch of our new student information system, key members of critical areas (Cheryl Dalton/Dana Mehalko (IORE) and Kristi Gilliam /Ashley Bowman (RO)) will be spending the workday on all things SIS-related. All requests and emails will be responded to the following business day.

While they may be unavailable via phone, office visit, or email on Mondays, should you need immediate assistance, please reach out to the following members of their staff:

Registrar’s Office

Kriston Clayton, Assistant Registrar, at [email protected] or x15612

Chris Molina, Assistant Registrar, at [email protected] or x17231

Office of Institutional Effectiveness and Research

Richard Mills, Data Reporting Specialist, [email protected]

I-9 Document Verification

Moving forward, all new hires must have their I-9 documents viewed by Cathryn Estes in Human Resources (or Pam Paynter or Kathie Tune) once they have been uploaded to Paylocity. Cathryn can assist with questions concerning the process. Remember, the visual presentation is a federal requirement for employment and not a suggestion. Cathryn can be reached at [email protected].

New Employees, Save The Date

Save the date for the Spring New Employee Orientation (NEO) on Wednesday, March 6 from 10 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Lunch included. The venue is set for the President’s Suite of the Frank R. Campbell Stadium.

Look for a Punchbowl invite coming soon.

Have Questions about Your Retirement Accounts and Financial Planning?

Financial Advisors from Millennium are available to meet virtually to:

• Answer questions about your retirement account.

• Discuss if you should consider moving your old retirement accounts to the current retirement plan contract.

• Provide financial planning and be a resource to help you make decisions regarding your retirement accounts.

Every employee can go through holistic financial planning sessions and receive a customized financial plan based on your goals. If you have a spouse or significant other, they are encouraged and welcome to attend as well!

These planning sessions are geared to help answer questions like:

• What changes should I consider making to my retirement plan based on my retirement and other goals?

• Am I saving enough to meet my goals in retirement?

• Is my current investment strategy appropriate given what I am trying to accomplish?

You can also reach Millennium’s Scheduling Team at [email protected] or by phone at (877) 435-2489. Click HERE to schedule a virtual visit with Tom Siebers.

Contact Kathie Tune, CHRO, at [email protected] for additional information.

