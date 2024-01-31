Averett University CoffeeBreak 1-31-2024

Posted on January 31st, 2024 by Bill Dyer

National Girls and Women in Sports Day Clinic

Averett Athletics will be hosting an afterschool Youth Clinic for young girls (grades 3-8) on Wednesday, Feb. 7 in honor of National Girls and Women in Sports Day. This event will be held on Averett’s Main Campus in Carrington Gym starting at 4 p.m. Admission is free. Please contact [email protected] if you are interested in attending.

National Girls and Women in Sports Day (NGWSD) is an annual celebration that inspires girls and women to play and be active while recognizing the influence of sport participation has for women and girls of all ages.

Valentine’s Day Fellowship

Join your colleagues for some Valentine’s Day Fellowship at the President’s Office on Wednesday, Feb. 14 at 8:30 a.m. Coffee and heart-themed goodies will be served. RSVP to [email protected].

Save the Date for ROAR 2024

Save the date for ROAR 2024. We are thrilled to announce the dates for our Registration, Orientation, and Advising (ROAR) sessions. Mark your calendars and save the dates for these engaging and informative sessions that will set the stage for a successful 2024-2025 academic journey for our new students.

In-Person Sessions: Session I: Friday, May 24. Session II: Friday, June 28. Session III: Friday, July 19.

Virtual Sessions: Session I: Friday, May 10. Session II: Friday, July 26

For any questions or inquiries about ROAR, please reach out to Kameron Morris, Assistant Director of Student Involvement.

Counseling Services February Workshops

Counseling Services has a variety of fun mental health boosting programming for students this semester. Anna Hall, counselor intern, will be having a campus partner event and corresponding workshops each month on topics like self-love, healthy relationships, managing social anxiety and more. Check out the flyer for February workshops. All workshops will be on Tuesday evenings at 8 p.m.

Also, keep an eye out for Torri Williams in the Cougar Den during lunch time this semester. She will be coordinating efforts with Anna as well as Teresa Barker in Health Services by having information and resources on related topics at a table near the check-in area. She will be in the Cougar Den on Tuesday, Feb. 6 from 11 a.m.-noon and Wednesday, Feb. 14 from noon-1 p.m.

We plan to have therapy dogs again this semester, so be sure to send students to the Student Success Center on Wednesdays from 1:30-3:30 p.m. on Feb. 14, March 13, April 10 and during De-Stress Fest on Reading Day, April 24, between 2-4 p.m. Stay tuned for more programming from Counseling & Health Services.

On Display from the Averett Archives

In honor of Black History Month, Mary B. Blount Library continues its series of archival displays with an exploration of “Integration at Averett.”

In 1968, after finally signed the “Assurance of Compliance with the Civil Rights Act of 1964,” Averett admitted its first African American students. Over the next several years, dozens of black students would enroll, slowly increasing their presence on campus one step at a time: integrating the classrooms, then the dorms, then student organizations, graduation ceremonies, sports and publications.

Faculty, staff and students are welcome to drop by any time during the month of February and look at the display on the main floor of Blount Library.

Please also visit the library blog to read more about the early days of integration at Averett.

https://averett.libguides.com/blog/Integration

Spring Start Survey

Averett University is currently gathering information about the successes and barriers that impacted the student experience this Spring Opening to help us plan for the next opening. If you could, please take a few moments to complete this brief survey regarding the January start for our traditional students, click HERE for survey. The information from this survey will be summarized and provided to leadership so it’s important that all concerns are identified so we can work together for solutions.

Mary B. Blount Library Hosts Valentine’s Craft

Join us on Feb. 8-9 for a one-on-one paper rose tutorial. This Valentine’s craft is a perfect, thoughtful gesture for anyone this season. Click HERE or visit Calendly – Jessie Ross to book your appointment. All materials will be provided. Please direct any questions to [email protected].

Updated Part-time Employment Application is Available on the AU Intranet

Updates to the part-time employment application for student employees is now available on the SharePoint drive (the AU intranet) on the HR site. Please make sure to use the new form for any student employment (non-Federal Work Study) applications below moving forward. Contact Kathie Tune at [email protected] with questions.

Part-time Employment Form 2024

YMCA Membership Discount is Available to Averett Employees

Averett University and the Danville YMCA continues its partnership by offering a membership discount. Contact the YMCA at (434) 792-0621 for details or Kathie Tune at [email protected].

How to Locate your W-2 in Paylocity

On the Paylocity Website

Open Paylocity

Type in your Name

Go to Self-Service

Go to the Pay card (next to Announcements)

Check to see if you are signed up for a paperless version…see Paperless

Click More and in the drop down box click Tax Forms

Follow the prompts to download, password protect, etc.

On the Paylocity App:

Login

Go to full menu

Choose Pay

Click on Tax Forms (far right)

Cick 2023.

Questions? Contact Kristi Phillips at [email protected]

SIS Workday for OIRE and RO

Every Monday until the launch of our new student information system, key members of critical areas (Cheryl Dalton/Dana Mehalko (IORE) and Kristi Gilliam /Ashley Bowman (RO)) will be spending the workday on all things SIS-related. All requests and emails will be responded to the following business day.

While they may be unavailable via phone, office visit, or email on Mondays, should you need immediate assistance, please reach out to the following members of their staff:

Registrar’s Office

Kriston Clayton, Assistant Registrar, at [email protected] or x15612

Chris Molina, Assistant Registrar, at [email protected] or x17231

Office of Institutional Effectiveness and Research

Richard Mills, Data Reporting Specialist, [email protected]

I-9 Document Verification

Moving forward, all new hires must have their I-9 documents viewed by Cathryn Estes in Human Resources (or Pam Paynter or Kathie Tune) once they have been uploaded to Paylocity. Cathryn can assist with questions concerning the process. Remember, the visual presentation is a federal requirement for employment and not a suggestion. Cathryn can be reached at [email protected].

Have Questions about Your Retirement Accounts and Financial Planning?

Financial Advisors from Millennium are available to meet virtually to:

• Answer questions about your retirement account.

• Discuss if you should consider moving your old retirement accounts to the current retirement plan contract.

• Provide financial planning and be a resource to help you make decisions regarding your retirement accounts.

Every employee can go through holistic financial planning sessions and receive a customized financial plan based on your goals. If you have a spouse or significant other, they are encouraged and welcome to attend as well!

These planning sessions are geared to help answer questions like:

• What changes should I consider making to my retirement plan based on my retirement and other goals?

• Am I saving enough to meet my goals in retirement?

• Is my current investment strategy appropriate given what I am trying to accomplish?

You can also reach Millennium’s Scheduling Team at [email protected] or by phone at (877) 435-2489. Click HERE to schedule a virtual visit with Tom Siebers.

Contact Kathie Tune, CHRO, at [email protected] for additional information.

Important Links

Tuition Remission Form – Click HERE

Tuition Exchange Websites – tuitionexchange.org & cic.edu

Guest Speaker Appreciation

A special thank you to Mr. Victor Hernandez for his contribution to the solo IDS/ 110 class this spring. Mr. Hernandez focused on his cultural background, code-switching strategies and how this can assist students with career success.

New Wellness Portal has Launched

The time has come. We have officially launched our new wellness portal. Our new Health Advocate Wellness Portal has an extravagant pool of wellness activities. Things like health trackers, well-being workshops, guided pathways and personal pathfinders just to name a few.

P.S. If you had an account with the last wellness portal, you will use the same credentials as before.

Wellness Portal Link: HERE

Email: [email protected]