Averett University CoffeeBreak 5-8-2024

Averett University Commencement 2024

More than 200 graduates walked the stage in Averett University’s Spring Commencement Ceremony on Saturday, May 4, at the Grant Center. With a packed house of loved ones brimming with pride and eager to cheer them on, 210 graduates receiving their bachelor’s or master’s degrees spanning offerings from the University’s traditional and online programs participated in the graduation exercises.

To read the full release, please click HERE. To view a photo gallery from commencement, please click HERE. To view the full recorded ceremony, please click HERE.

Averett Celebrates BSN & ABSN Pinning Ceremony

The Averett University School of Nursing held its annual nurse pinning ceremony on the morning of Friday, May 3, to honor the Class of 2024 in Pritchett Auditorium at the Violet T. Frith Fine Arts Center.

This time-honored ceremony commemorated Averett students who completed their Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) or Accelerated Bachelor of Science in Nursing (ABSN) degrees this spring, marking a culmination of centuries of tradition. The nurse pinning ceremony includes many significant symbols, from nursing caps and pins, to lamps and anointed oil. Read the full story HERE.

Averett Holds annual Faculty, Staff and Retiree Appreciation Celebration

Averett University held its annual Faculty, Staff and Retiree Appreciation Celebration Thursday, May 2, in the Carrington Recreation Gym.

The event highlights the outstanding work of the University’s faculty and staff, recognizes special awards and accomplishments within the University community and honors those retiring from their service to Averett.

To view the full release, please click HERE. Other recognitions included acknowledgements of those who have earned a degree in the past year or reached a milestone year of service to Averett. A list of those names can be found HERE. A photo gallery from the event can be found HERE.

Reminder: Half-Day Fridays

Half-day summer Fridays begin this Friday, May 10, and end Friday, Aug. 2 (the last of the summer). Regular Friday work hours will resume Friday, Aug. 9.

During the summer schedule, Friday workday hours will be from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. (with no additional lunch break). Regular work hours continue during the summer on Mondays through Thursdays.

As has been the tradition and calendar protocol, there are Fridays that will not be half days as they are Registration, Orientation and Readiness (ROAR) days for the University: Fridays May 17, June 28 and July 19, 2024. On these three days, work hours will conclude at 3 p.m.

Also, some additional good news is that we are off Thursday and Friday, July 4 and 5, this year for the Independence Day holiday.

Questions? Feel free to contact Kathie Tune, CHRO at 434.791.7106 or [email protected].

Let Us See Your Summer Fun

We want to see what you’ve been up to this summer! Please send a photo of your summer vacation, home projects, family gatherings or relaxation time that may be used during our August Opening event. Please send your photos to Bill Dyer at [email protected] by Monday, July 29.

Account Sign-up for Enterprise SurveyMonkey

We are taking account requests for Averett’s new enterprise survey tool, SurveyMonkey. Please use this LINK to sign up. SurveyMonkey replaces LimeSurvey, which is no longer supported.

Information Technology manages SurveyMonkey’s administration and account support. The enterprise version of SurveyMonkey includes user support in the form of a SurveyMonkey Help Center to browse help topics, 24/7 email support, chat and phone support Mon-Fri from 3 a.m.-8 p.m. EST.

Request an account now to enjoy this platform’s ability to create customizable surveys or ones from templates. Use advanced analytical tools to drive actionable insights and create custom dashboards with the data to download into a variety of presentation formats. Contact Tahsha Harmon with questions at [email protected].

Questions Concerning Your Health Benefits Plans and Program Options?

Good news is here for you…https://www.vpcbc.org/about-us

The Virginia Private Colleges Benefits Consortium launched their new website a few months ago and it has a ton of information for those enrolled in Averett’s plans or eligible to be enrolled. Averett has Plans 4 and 7 from which to choose for health care benefits.

Take a look and send them your review of the website…more needed? Just enough? Or too much? They welcome your feedback.

Averett Marketing Videos

The Averett University marketing team is thrilled to share the first glimpse of our University promotional videos. Click on the links below to experience the excitement and join us in spreading the word about the excellence that defines us.

You can do it all at Averett!

You Can Do It All at Averett! – Talia (youtube.com)

Cougar Connection Summer Editions

Due to requests from groups within the student body, we will publish three Cougar Connections this summer. Publication dates are tentatively planned for May 20, June 24 and July 29. These summer publications will hopefully reach incoming students and provide them with valuable information.

If anyone has any submissions for these dates, please send in no later than the Thursday afternoon prior to the publication dates.

May is Employee Health and Fitness Month

The month of May is Employee Health and Fitness Month. What a great month to start tracking some health and fitness goals through the trackers in our Averett Wellness Portal. See the attached PDF for instructions on how to access said trackers.

Veterans Mental Health Awareness Walking Challenge & Additional Eating Challenge

Averett community, please consider joining Allen Carter (Security Officer) and friends in a walking challenge this May to bring awareness to the mental health challenges many veterans face. The challenge is simple: just walk two miles a day or 62 miles in 31 days. Sign up at https://mission22.com/challenges/

As an added challenge, you might consider giving up “junk food” as well. Maybe the “new” has worn off your New Year’s resolution and you need a reset. Here are some suggestions of foods to eliminate: sweets and other highly processed foods like chips, Nutella, ice cream, butter, white rice, bread, potatoes, pasta and fried food. If you have any questions about either challenge, stop Allen when you see him walking around on campus. He’s aiming for 500,000 steps in May!