Junie B. Jones Education Resource Packets

In Fall 2019, students enrolled in ENG 444: Literature for Children and Adolescents undertook a service learning project focused on Barbara Park’s Junie B. Jones series of books. The class, taught by Dr. Marc Muneal, partnered with The Prizery in South Boston in anticipation of that theatre’s Spring 2020 production of Junie B. Jones: The Musical.

The students, most of whom are pre-service teachers, engaged in research and used expertise gained from their Education department courses to craft resource packets of exercises and activities for elementary school students. These materials, focused on eight of the numerous Junie B. Jones titles, may be downloaded below; the pre-service teachers who created them are happy to have them used in classrooms and homes with the goal of helping young children to develop reading and critical thinking skills.

Each student also includes a heartfelt letter encouraging families to go see The Prizery’s Spring 2020 production of Junie B. Jones: The Musical, a wonderful opportunity to experience literature coming alive and begin a lifelong appreciation for the theatre.

To purchase books from the Junie B. Jones series, visit Scholastic.com

The Materials