Junie B. Jones Education Resource Packets
In Fall 2019, students enrolled in ENG 444: Literature for Children and Adolescents undertook a service learning project focused on Barbara Park’s Junie B. Jones series of books. The class, taught by Dr. Marc Muneal, partnered with The Prizery in South Boston in anticipation of that theatre’s Spring 2020 production of Junie B. Jones: The Musical.
The students, most of whom are pre-service teachers, engaged in research and used expertise gained from their Education department courses to craft resource packets of exercises and activities for elementary school students. These materials, focused on eight of the numerous Junie B. Jones titles, may be downloaded below; the pre-service teachers who created them are happy to have them used in classrooms and homes with the goal of helping young children to develop reading and critical thinking skills.
Each student also includes a heartfelt letter encouraging families to go see The Prizery’s Spring 2020 production of Junie B. Jones: The Musical, a wonderful opportunity to experience literature coming alive and begin a lifelong appreciation for the theatre.
The Materials
|Junie B. Jones and Her Big Fat Mouth
Career Day at school is just around the corner, and Junie B.’s trying to decide what she wants to be while trying not to let her “big fat mouth” get her into trouble.
Materials created by Heather Smith.
PDF | Microsoft Word
|Junie B. Jones: First Grader (at last)
Junie B. is heading to first grade and looking forward to a lot of new experiences… including her new glasses!
Materials created by Christen Seamster
PDF | Microsoft Word
Materials created by Trevor Mensavage
PDF | Microsoft Word
|Junie B. Jones and that Meanie Jim’s Birthday
Jim is not Junie B.’s favorite person in class, so his birthday presents her with some interesting challenges.
Materials created by Elizabeth Dinkle
PDF | Microsoft Word
|Junie B. Jones and a Little Monkey Business
Junie B. has just become a big sister, and news of her little brother creates quite a lot of excitement in the classroom!
Materials created by Ariana Beaseley
PDF | Microsoft Word
Materials created by Kimberly Jones
PDF | Microsoft Word
|Junie B. Jones Has a Monster Under Her Bed
Oh no! Junie B.’s worried that something scary is hiding under her bed, and she’s not looking forward to sleepy time.
Materials created by Abigail Taylor
PDF | Microsoft Word
|Junie B. Jones and Some Sneaky Peeky Spying
Junie B. believes that she’s a great spy, but those spying skills are about to get her into some trouble!
Materials created by Brittanny Jennings
PDF | Microsoft Word
Materials created by Tonya Dix
PDF | Microsoft Word
|Junie B. Jones and the Stupid Smelly Bus
It’s her very first day of school, and Junie B. doesn’t like this bus business at all. What will she do to avoid having to ride on one?
Materials created by Sydney Edwards
PDF | Microsoft Word
|Junie B., First Grader: Toothless Wonder
Losing your baby teeth is one thing, but when Junie B. hears about that Tooth Fairy lady, she’s more than a little bit skeptical.
Materials created by Makayla Woods
PDF | Microsoft Word