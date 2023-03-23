Concentration & Minor in Public Health

The Public Health major addresses these concerns by functioning primarily as a social sciences degree. In addition to providing students with an understanding of research methods and data analysis, it also provides students with an understanding of the history and present reality of public health systems.

Students will learn about the role of both the citizen and the state in public health, understand the importance and implications of economics in healthcare, and master the key approaches and heuristics of public health.

Courses offered: