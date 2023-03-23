YouVisit

Web Design and Graphic Design Minor

Jobs for graphic designers are continuously growing. They can be found from non-profits to corporations. This minor allows for students to gain experience in web and graphic design for their future career through various avenues such as: Adobe Creative Cloud. It gives students the skills to create advertising materials, so they can help create their organization’s brand identity in the future as well.

Courses:

  • Introduction to Digital Design
  • Typography
  • Viral and Organic Growth
  • Design and Branding
  • User Experience I
  • Building Compelling User Experiences
  • Capstone