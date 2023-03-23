Web Design and Graphic Design Minor
Jobs for graphic designers are continuously growing. They can be found from non-profits to corporations. This minor allows for students to gain experience in web and graphic design for their future career through various avenues such as: Adobe Creative Cloud. It gives students the skills to create advertising materials, so they can help create their organization’s brand identity in the future as well.
Courses:
- Introduction to Digital Design
- Typography
- Viral and Organic Growth
- Design and Branding
- User Experience I
- Building Compelling User Experiences
- Capstone